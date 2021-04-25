You call that art?
Shop 307 is apparently a theory that flew over the heads of the Laramie Public Art Coalition and/or the committee they chose to select artwork (and I use the term lightly in reference to the sculptures) chosen Range Rotating Sculpture Program.
Why wasn't the work of a Laramie, or, at least, a Wyoming artist picked for display?
The piece on the east end of the viaduct looks like a vehicle bumper which was discarded there after an accident.
Neither that or the "head" on the other end are symbolic of (1) Laramie or (2) Wyoming or (3) artistic talent.
We are in the midst of a need for some gaiety or lightheartedness ... not such depressing demonstrations of dread, ugly and doom.
Perhaps the coalition and their constituents should look to some local talent for further pieces of artwork. There are undoubtedly some first graders who would have a better interpretation of "art."
Scoop Kriegh
Laramie
Not in favor of wind project
On April 11 an article was published in the Boomerang about the visual impact of the Rail Tie Industrial Wind Project as explained in the recently released Environmental Impact Statement from the Western Area Power Administration.
That article reiterated the report’s estimate of the project’s visual intrusion on Key Observation Points around Laramie. The EIS contains additional statements about the project’s effect on the broader viewshed of the area. From the EIS Summary of Impacts table, this 26,000-acre project will drastically affect the viewshed of 354,850 acres (554 square miles) surrounding it, “… reducing the overall scenic quality for the entire area.”
The introduction of wind turbines and associated infrastructure would result in significant impact as compared to the characteristic landscape. It would appear substantially to severely-altered, as project components would demand attention, will not be overlooked, and will be the dominant feature in the landscape.
The EIS explains the project would likewise result in significant, strong impact to sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places (Ames Monument) where setting and feeling are important characteristics that contribute to the site’s NRHP eligibility.
The EIS warns if underground electrical lines are not technically or economically feasible, overhead lines would be used. Overhead electrical lines on structures 50 to 80 feet tall. Up to 80 miles of overhead lines could be required. Four new miles of 125-ft transmission lines. None of these are shown in visual simulations.
Should the FAA not approve nighttime Aircraft Detection Lighting, red lights will flash 20 to 40 times per minute, producing a dense horizontal cluster of flashing lights into a rural landscape that is dark, resulting in strong degrees of visual change on the night sky. This would put at risk studies performed at UW’s two observatories, as has been testified to county commissioners.
This view is yours. It is seen by everyone in the Laramie area who live with it daily. It will be the welcome mat for travelers and tourists who pass within 30 to 40 miles of Laramie for the next 40 years. Visualize it. It will definitely leave an impression.
Ruth Sommers
Tie Siding
Let’s spread the justice evenly
So justice is, or will be, served. Derek Chauvin, by most accounts, should have been found guilty and I don't disagree with the jury on any account.
I am wondering now if Maxine Waters, who incredibly is an elected member of the U.S. Congress, will continue to push for "confrontation" or might she actually go back to D.C. and attempt to earn any part of the ridiculous salary we taxpayers give her.
Maybe everyone likes a good riot. Heck, if we break windows of non-involved merchants for a "just cause," then it must be all right. Portland and Minneapolis mayors sure thought so last summer. Let the idiocy and destruction continue. Ms. Waters seems to think it'll work.
I wonder about this question. If someone is threatening the property or the life of Ms. Waters, or millions of these other liberals, would they want police protection? Bet they would. Or should we just riot or protest or hope it all works out.
Chauvin: guilty. Waters: guilty as well. She and her ideas are not the answer.
Jon Johnson
Laramie
Please lift the mask mandate in schools
I’m writing this letter to plead with our school administration to lift the mask mandate. I’m doing so at some personal risk. Those who disagree with me will seek to punish me in whatever way possible. Punishing those we disagree with is really our “new normal.”
I have two elementary school children. One is in kindergarten and doesn’t know her teacher’s face. I hope that the Albany County School Board will lift the mask mandate in our schools.
There is no data to support the continued requirement, as over time it has become abundantly clear that this virus doesn’t affect children in any statistically measurable way.
Vaccines are available to any adult who wants them. Our active case rate is declining daily. Today, there are 35 active cases in Laramie.
Yet we ask children to carry a burden that was never theirs. I have a very bright child whom I believe has suffered academically and socially from being unable to communicate with her teachers and peers in a developmentally appropriate, reasonable manner.
In an email from Dr. Yenne, he explained that the mask mandate would stay in place until Albany County fell in the dark green zone according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s color-coding system that assigns severity levels to COVID transmission rates; or when the state health order lifts the requirement.
To be labeled dark green, we must have no more than eight cases per 100,00 people. That equates to three people in Albany County. Three people. Dr. Yenne and the Board want COVID-19 to be eradicated before they take masks off children.
The Board/Superintendent also point to the CDC. We didn’t vote for anyone at the CDC. We did vote for a policy making body in the Albany County School District Board of Trustees. The Wyoming Department of Health also bears responsibility for the continued order that our administration uses to justify abdicating responsibility for their choices.
I doubt the board will have the courage to request a variance this year, but next year is not yet a lost cause, unless we choose to say nothing.
Katie Ogden
Laramie