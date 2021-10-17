The Boomerang recently ran an Associated Press story tagged “NOT REAL NEWS.” It covered a variety of issues and missed a few other things that didn’t happen, like Trump did not “win” the CyberNinja “audit” (it found more votes for Biden than the other official recounts did).
Another story headlined “Americans: Misinformation a problem” concluded that, “Americans are willing to blame just about everybody but themselves for spreading misinformation, with 53% saying they’re not concerned that they’ve spread misinformation.”
That means acting on emotions and prejudices (judging before getting the facts), not using reason or truth. Maybe that’s why polls show Republicans are increasingly endorsing violence to overthrow the government. Willing to fight, kill, die? You’d better be sure of your facts first.
A guest column by Sens. Barrasso and Lummis claims the “IRS wants to spy on your bank account.” Notice what they didn’t say, that the goal of the proposed legislation is to identify those who did not comply with paying income tax on all their earnings.
They didn’t say this was an annual report of gross in-flow and out-flow for that year, not surveillance on each transaction. They implied it targeted average Americans, who account for about 1% of tax noncompliance while it really targets the wealthy ($400,000+), whose noncompliance may represent hundreds of billions of dollars.
The $600 dollar level first proposed is not set in stone, $10,000 activity is being considered. Treasury Secretary Yellen told Lummis she apparently misunderstood the proposal, yet her omissions and flawed characterization persist.
Our senators abhorred intrusiveness into private lives while supporting government interference in women’s reproductive choices. Could the Trump organization’s legal woes regarding possible tax fraud or the wealth of certain members of Congress be considerations?
There’s a pattern of presenting articles by Barrasso, sometimes with Lummis, without fact checking, analysis or other views presented. Are you willing to accept whatever our senators say? Do you care about the truth or just justifying your emotions/fears? Are you willing to let one party say its members, not the voters, determine electors? Are you willing to turn power over to those who are supposed to serve the people?