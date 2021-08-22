Not head over heels for artwork
I have been a Laramie resident for 31 years, and I am proud of my town. Our residents are some of the best people in this country.
Of course, this past year and a half has been stressful for everyone. Hard times have closed businesses, people have gotten very sick and our climate is of major concern.
I have taken a wonderful job in the west part of Laramie. The job requires early hours, so I go to work in the dark.
The other morning I noticed the "head" that welcomes people coming into town from the west. I am sure the artist is proud of his or her work, but to be perfectly honest, it scared the dickens out of me. It was all lit up and it is frightening looking.
Why would we choose to welcome visitors this way? After all we have been through, shouldn't there be something pleasant there instead?
The head looks like someone is in peril and what does it mean to our town? Gloom and desperation?
We are happy people who are full of life, outdoorsy, helpful when someone is in trouble, and very friendly.
That so-called work of art does not represent us. I have heard many comments from my local friends and everyone feels the same way.
It is not Laramie Wyoming. I can imagine what people think when they first enter out town.
Lynn Broughton
Laramie
Someone's masking the truth
School season approaches and the fear mongers are in high gear.
Throughout 2020 we were told that children generally do not spread COVID-19. However, from what I am hearing, our local school board just may follow CDC suggestions just to cover themselves legally. So our children are to suffer for this?
What about all the school food service employees who were out of work last year? Are we to do this in perpetuity?
CDC guidance on COVID-19 has been constantly changing and contradictory. Respirator design and aerosol filtration was established 100 years ago. Science does not change so rapidly, only politics does.
The surgeon mask was designed to be a barrier to protect patients during surgery, not to act as a respirator for the surgeon. These masks are not approved for COVID-19 and the box they come in states so.
Respirators are fitted to the individual, have a filter cartridge, exhaust valves and are designed to protect the wearer’s respiratory system while limiting CO2 re-inhalation. Respirators are designed to protect the wearer. The CDC knows this and has been ignoring existing data and studies that prove that cloth and surgeon masks are practically useless. Even the N95 mask can be useless if not properly fitted.
We’ve all witnessed politicians, journalists and celebrities not wearing masks, including certain Laramie City Council members. You can be maskless at a restaurant, but our children must be masked all day at their tables? What about all the states that didn’t close or mask? Why did they survive?
Now we are being told that we must all be vaccinated, including those who have natural immunity. Why? Why must we mask up if vaccinated? Nothing makes sense!
I know many will not believe me, so here is a challenge. Do you smell the smoke from forest fires or diesel trucks when wearing your mask? If you do, then consider that it will not protect you from COVID-19. If you vape or smoke, can your friends see the smoke exiting your mask if you exhale smoke into your mask? If so, then your mask does not protect others.
Derek Mancinho
Laramie