I find it disingenuous that U.S. Sens. Barrasso and Lummis accuse the EPA of putting Wyoming’s energy workers at risk and threatening the Wyoming way of life (Jan. 19 Boomerang: Federal, state officials spar over Jim Bridger power plant).
They have given no evidence of being concerned for Wyoming’s energy workers. None. Their are responding to the EPA decision to stick to the plan put forth by PacificCorp and the state of Wyoming in 2011.
Both the feds and state have shown remarkable disregard for the welfare of energy workers. It has been obvious for a decade or more that coal would be replaced by renewable energy sources. If the state really cared about energy workers, it would have put in place a plan to help energy worker families to transition from coal to renewables, or a career of choice.
This transition needs to take place over a generation, 20 years at least. Instead, the state operates in “crisis mode.” Rather than planning and putting in place a reasoned plan that helps workers develop new skills and change careers over a generation, it dithers and lashes out at how the feds are hurting Wyoming’s families.
Only when it is obvious that coal plants will close might something be done. Too little, too late. Families that have lived in Wyoming for generations find their children leaving the state for viable careers. Our state Legislature needs to come up with and implement a plan that will keep those kids here. Right now they are telling our children, “We don’t have a place for you.” This is what our children hear.
Barrasso and Lummis could leverage what power they have to write and pass legislation dedicated to supporting Wyoming’s energy workers and their families through the inevitable transition to renewable energy. Instead, they shout out their negativity and ignore those who voted them into office. They are the ones threatening the Wyoming way of life.