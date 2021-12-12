Beware of sketchy sources making COVID claims

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming west of Interstate 25. This
includes but is not limited to Rawlins, Arlington, Laramie,
Douglas, Wheatland, Bordeaux and Vedauwoo.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. In addition, areas of blowing snow will also reduce
visibility to less than one mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
I would like to address the major point in Dave Simpson’s Thursday column about his experience of getting COVID and choosing to remain unvaccinated — that it is OK to choose to be unvaccinated.
“The worst part of having COVID was the persistence of it, with a fever of around 100 degrees hanging around for almost two weeks,” he writes.
I would ask if he thought the 1,275 Americans who died of COVID on Dec. 8 would agree with him? Would he be able to say this to my friend who lost his wife to COVID last year?
I’m glad Mr. Simpson and his family rolled the dice, got COVID and did not die.
He cites a study out of Israel that found unvaccinated people who had COVID are 27 times more resistant to getting the virus than the folks who are getting vaccines. He doesn’t mention the study also found that those who survived COVID and got vaccinated were even more immune than those who survived COVID and remained unvaccinated. He also doesn’t mention that the researchers caution against doing exactly what Simpson does — use the findings to make a political point.
The main argument the column uses that validates the choice to not get vaccinated comes from the research his physician assistant daughter compiled documenting development of the “hurry-up” vaccines and how she gave her mom dickens over the phone.
This argument is fear-based, not science-based.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that “vaccine monitoring has historically shown that side effects generally happen within six weeks of receiving a vaccine dose and that longer term health problems are extremely unlikely.”
Mr. Simpson ignores the fact his choice may lead to him infecting a friend or family member who does have “co-morbid conditions,” and that he may be the cause of this person’s death. He ignores the fact that his personal choice can serve as a vehicle for the virus’ mutation within the population, our community.
The kind of freedom of choice Simpson valorizes ignores the social responsibility that comes with that freedom.