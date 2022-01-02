Big 4 squeezing out small ranchers

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
The New York Times recently published an article about the cattle industry. It reported that four meat packers control almost 100% of cattle processing and distribution. Two of these companies are owned by Brazilians.
The very visible result of this control is the hundreds, if not thousands, of small ranchers are getting out of the business of raising and selling cattle for food. There simply is no profit in it.
A family, no matter how hard they work, cannot cover costs because these four corporations set the prices they pay feedlots, which in turn tell ranchers what they will pay for beef. The article reported one rancher in Montana is paid $1 a pound for a steer that costs $1.30 a pound to raise and bring to market.
I personally would nationalize the beef industry to make sure every small rancher would profit from their work. While this would benefit thousands of Wyoming’s families, my guess is that state and national politicians would never consider the idea.
The meatpacking industry spends millions and millions of dollars a year to lobby (give money to) politicians to loosen regulations, not tighten them. These politicians work for the four corporations, not America’s ranchers and beef consumers.
The next time you talk to a state or federal politician, ask him where he stands on protecting Wyoming’s small ranches and the families that run them. My guess is you’ll hear some poppycock like “freedom of the market” or some such word salad.
As an aside, if you’re a small rancher and you vote Republican, you are cutting yourself off at the knees. The harsh economic reality is the current Republican Party doesn’t care a whit about you. If it did, Republicans would pass laws that regulate the power of the four companies and let you keep the fruits of your hard work.
These huge corporations don’t care that your kids don’t see a future in a life like yours. And apparently, neither do our current crop of politicians.
Without some kind of regulation these four companies are your government, totally in control of your livelihood.