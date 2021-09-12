Safety for all is a right
I wear a mask and avoid large crowds. I am vaccinated. I don’t do this because of an irrational fear, because of who I voted for or because of my political party.
I do this out of a deep concern for the unvaccinated, those whose health is compromised like our health care workers and health care facilities.
Mankind is currently facing a world war like no other seen by humans before. The enemy is invisible. There is nowhere to hide. This is a war that cannot be won by 30% of the population. It is going to take all of us.
Everyone has “the right” to a safe environment. What are you doing to help protect this right?
Janet L. Mahlum
Laramie
Mask rules unfair for deaf and hard of hearing
I am writing a letter to inform you that the deaf community around the world has a Deaf Awareness Week at the end of September annually. Deaf Awareness Week this year is Sept. 20-26.
In this letter, I would like to mention how people wearing masks are affecting deaf and hard of hearing people.
Employees wearing masks make us feel like second-class citizens. We don’t like telling people that we are deaf or hard of hearing, still they then keep talking with their masks on. We feel it is very rude.
We rely on lip reading and facial expressions to communicate.
We want to be treated like human beings. We are tired of this whole communication barrier every time we go out in public. It has taken a lot of energy out of us. This is getting so old for us.
No one has the right to make our life much more difficult. Communication is a basic human right. We feel our basic human rights have been taken away.
Masks and restrictions also are isolating us even more. They are harming our mental health. It led me to be hospitalized at Wyoming Medical Center then Wyoming Behavioral Institute last November. I lived in Casper at that time.
When freedom speaks, the deaf can read its lips.
All we are asking for is compassion.
Thank you.
Allison Cunningham
Laramie
School board should have held firm
I find it extremely disturbing that the members of the school board bowed to the will of a group of unruly people clearly unwilling to adhere to a mask requirement at the meeting.
Is it now acceptable that selfishness and volume overrules guidelines set for public meetings? If this is the trend, then I can only conclude civility and social responsibility are now out the window.
The maskless, unruly group should have been shown the door and blacklisted from attending future meetings. Those are the proper consequences for those who choose to ignore clear, reasonable requirements.
The politicization of the COVID-19 pandemic, brought on by the former president, has made our great country a laughingstock on the world stage. Those whose rallying cry is “Make America Great Again” have lost sight of the fact that America IS great! Some of us are simply too easily misled by a cult of personality that is doomed to fail.
Roger Rayda
Centennial
9-year-old student weighs in on masks
Dear school board trustees:
My name is Chaitan. I spoke at the school board meeting on Sept. 1. I am in fourth grade at Indian Paintbrush Elementary School. At Indian Paintbrush, we learn about being GRIT-E (pronounced gritty).
I think you were being GRIT-E at the school board meetings over the past two weeks.
• G stands for Gratitude. I think at the school board meetings you showed gratitude when you thanked the community for speaking.
• R stands for Resilience. That means bouncing back when things are hard. I think you showed resilience when you held another school board meeting and let more people speak even after people were yelling at you.
• I stands for Integrity. Integrity is doing the right thing. I think you showed integrity when you voted how you thought was right, even if other people got mad at you.
• T stands for Tenacity. You showed a lot of tenacity by staying up really late to hear the community’s perspective.
• E stands for Empathy. You showed a whole bunch of empathy by the way you listened to everyone. It was like you put yourselves in their shoes.
My fourth grade class also is learning about respect from our guidance counselor. I think you showed a lot of respect even when people did not show you respect. That is hard to do.
I also really liked what Trustee Emily Siegel Stanton said. She said how one of the great things about our democracy is that we can all be in a room together and disagree. I learned that sometimes people have strong feelings and sometimes we won’t always agree. I think you set a good example of how to disagree respectfully.
Thank you for being GRIT-E at the school board meetings and for working so hard for the kids and teachers in our community.
Chaitan Murthy, 9
Laramie
Think for yourselves on masks, vaccine
I have gladly taken the vaccine that has been offered to protect me against the current COVID-19 virus because I believe it is better to be safe than sorry.
Of course, it is my opinion that the vaccine is safe, and I realize there are many who are not so convinced. But let’s ask you who resist one question: Why are you not convinced that taking the vaccine is safer than not taking it? You must have a reason. What is it?
To answer that question, please put your own thinking cap on and answer it on your own. Don’t rely on other resisters who have their own reasons for objecting to the vaccine.
You have a brain. Think for yourself, and don’t rely on some agent who is committed to opposing it for whatever reason he or she opposes it. Answer the question yourself.
Why am I resistant to taking the vaccine?
While you are asking yourself that question, also ask why you are opposed to wearing a mask? Pay no attention to what another has argued. Answer the question yourself.
Why am I resistant to wearing a mask? And as importantly, why am I so insistent that others do not wear masks either?
Don’t be so arrogant as to argue that others should listen to you. Act on your own for your own sake, but do not insist that others should fall down by following you — including your own kids if you have them.
If you have kids and oppose an act of protection, give them some evidence to support your own conduct. What is your evidence that attending to some considered health protective measure is more harmful than not attending to it?
And thanks for attending to this very opinionated letter.
Francis William Bessler
Laramie
Science has proven masks are effective
Thursday’s school board meeting article emphasized perspectives of parents against a mask mandate, citing twice as many “anti” speakers and citing their misleading or false claims first. The reporter put the word science in quotes — implying that “conflicting snippets” of “science” were equal, as opposed to assessable using scientific evidence. Claiming gravity does not exist cannot stop it from holding us to the ground.
The article cited a speaker noting that a miniscule death rate among children (verifiably true, though parents of 444 American children killed so far might feel differently) means that children are not at risk (verifiably false).
In Maricopa County, Arizona 6% of COVID hospitalizations are children under 12. Last week, overall child cases hit a new high and made up 27% of new infections. Of infected children, about 12% suffer “long COVID” symptoms, some so serious they can no longer succeed in school a half year later.
Also, children are put at risk when they pass on the infection and their unvaccinated family members get sick, hospitalized or killed.
Masks do work, and they work better when more people wear them. This was proven, again in a recent randomized controlled trial with 340,000 people in 600 communities. Masks can delay social-emotional learning in very young children, but do not harm academic learning, including as shown by our great test scores last year. Nor do masks harm health.
Mask mandates do infringe on individual rights about choosing if and what to wear. So do public nakedness and no shirt/no shoes rules. Mask mandates also protect individual rights — ones to reasonably expect to be free from serious injury or death caused by choices of others. This is why walking around our schools unmasked and unvaccinated is akin to driving drunk to school and work every day. It radically increases chances the driver will hurt or kill someone.
So far 1,000 schools have already closed, led by communities without school mask mandates and low vaccination rates like ours. Parents largely agree that we want our children to be healthy and to be learning in person, in school.
Scientifically, short of a vaccine mandate, a mask mandate is the best, cheapest and fastest way to make that happen.
Christine Porter
Laramie