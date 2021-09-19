Questions about vaccine mandates
According to a recent article, requests for religious exemptions for mask wearing and vaccinations are on the rise at a time where church attendance and affiliation are on the decline.
The latter would suggest fewer people have “sincerely held” religious beliefs in general. So why the rise in “sincerely held” religious beliefs related to medical and public health issues? And how does one prove that a particular medical issue also is a religious one?
What exactly does “sincerely held” mean? Why is that not specifically defined and require documentary proof at a time when there is a push for people to prove they are eligible to vote and already have to have documentation for other things like driving? How is sincerity measured —church membership, attendance, public service?
Do particular churches have tenets or policies on the issues at question and how are those religious in nature?
What is the difference between personal opinion and a “sincerely held religious belief?” What qualifications should a religious leader have to decide someone is sincere and religious?
Don’t most religious teach one to care about the welfare of others? Doesn’t that include their health and their lives? Don’t religions teach about sacrifices? Isn’t wearing a mask a sacrifice to help protect oneself and others? Isn’t a vaccine a sacrifice to stop the spread of the virus and to prevent its opportunity to mutate?
So exemptions apply to all religions?
Should religious exemptions be given in the case of people claiming their beliefs allow them to to things that are harmful to others, like sexual abuse, mutilation, blood sacrifice? Isn’t refusal to follow public health measures harmful to others?
Carol Smith
Laramie
If it’s OK for kids, it’s OK for all
I applaud the Laramie High School students pictured on a recent front page of the Laramie Boomerang for standing up for their rights.
Here are my thoughts on the subject of mask mandates.
Every single member of the school board should have to put on a mask and sit in a school classroom throughout one entire day. This also should apply to school superintendents.
What is good for the goose should be good for the gander.
Thank you.
Warren Ricklefs
Laramie
Telehealth a viable options for many
In 1994, I was on sabbatical at NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston. I was fortunate enough to have gotten a visiting position, working with biomedical engineers who were studying the effects of space flight on the human body.
During my time there, I learned about how teams on the ground were monitoring the health of astronauts in orbit. This technology, which used computers and telecommunications, was called “telehealth.”
I began to wonder how this technology could help deliver health care to Wyoming residents who didn’t live close to a hospital or a provider.
Fast forward to 2020-21 and the COVID-19 pandemic. Telehealth has proved during this time to be the powerful diagnostic and treatment option that I had only imagined back then.
Telehealth is accessible, convenient and, with the reimbursement support of the federal government during the outbreak, has been affordable for patients and providers. Even more importantly, it has provided access to care for those who live in areas where needed care is not immediately available.
Many Wyomingites are growing more accustomed to using technology for ordering groceries, socializing, learning, communicating with friends and families and paying their bills, among other services.
Making the transition to telehealth services for these patients is a natural next step for many. Most users report they like telehealth services — some even prefer them — and studies have shown that care delivered through telehealth is generally as effective as in-person care for many patients.
Telehealth expansion needs to continue. There are many new ways to help people manage their health more efficiently. Access to many services, including specialty and behavioral health care, isn’t available everywhere. Providers and patients should continue to embrace telehealth as an effective and quality source wherever and whenever needed.
There are a number of initiatives going on today to help expand telehealth services in the Cowboy State. This week has been designated Telehealth Awareness Week across the country, including here in Wyoming by Governor Gordon. I urge providers and consumers to learn more about telehealth. To start, visit http://wyomingtelehealth.org/.
Rex Gantenbein
Laramie
Rocky road ahead with Hageman
In 2009, Harriet Hageman represented McMurry Redi Mix against the people of Sublette County over the expansion of a gravel pit.
Though the existing pit had a tremendous impact on the local way of life, Hageman fought vehemently for it to increase from a 10-acre operation into a 335-acre mine. Again in 2013, she fought the residents of Teton County in their objections to a gravel pit. Currently, she is fighting the residents of Laramie County who oppose a gravel pit enlargement from 10 acres to a whopping 555-acre enterprise.
This time she is representing Asphalt Solutions of Colorado. Apparently, Colorado is out of large open spaces so it wants ours.
I find it peculiar the Harriet Hageman wants to be our U.S. House representative. She does not seem to be concerned about the appalling impact of gravel pits on the lives of Wyoming residents. She does not seem to want to protect us and the way of life we treasure.
I am quite sure that Harriet Hageman is not the right choice for U.S. House.
George Hahn
Cheyenne