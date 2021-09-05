Coal helped shape critical thinking skills
While going to school for art, then eventually social work and environment and natural resources, I was often asked what I planned to do with my education. I quickly grew tired of the question and one day decided to respond with just two words — “a lot.”
I didn’t have to wait for graduation to start doing a lot with my learning, and going to school in Wyoming allowed me opportunities that would have been harder to reach studying elsewhere. Presenting at an international conference in South Africa, conducting research with young refugees in Greece and documenting impacts of COVID-19 on nearby national parks are just some of the learning experiences I found through the University of Wyoming.
This is where I developed my way of thinking about the world — curiously, closely, critically and with gratitude.
I owe thanks to my educators, academic advisors and to the coal industry for funding my critical thinking skills, but I also owe my honest and best use of those skills if my thanks is to be sincere. This means thinking critically about all things, including coal.
Some might find that to be contradictory, when it was coal that supported my learning, but I don’t see it that way. I believe my thanks ought to be genuine and my thankful, critical thinking is this:
Despite what’s been gained from the mineral, we need a transition away from coal. For some that’s defeatist, but a shift to the cleanest energy available actually means meeting the challenge presented by climate change rather than giving up.
Diversifying our economy and shedding the boom-bust cycle should not dispose of our hardworking coal communities, but denying obvious market trends certainly will. Lastly, my questions around the Democrats’ reconciliation bill do not start with how we will pay for it, but rather how we will pay for the squandering do-nothing alternative being toted by our congressional leaders.
Wyoming taught me to be authentic, thankful, entrepreneurial, generous, resourceful, stewardly and stubbornly determined. The time is now and I plan to do a lot with that.
Conor Mullen
Laramie
Disappointed by hostility
The hostility shown at Wednesday night’s Albany County school board meeting was saddening.
To those who were pointing fingers and shouting that Dr. Jean Allais is a bureaucrat, I have great respect for her as our county health officer and caring member of our community. When I was struck with COVID late last year, she called me directly to answer all of my questions and arranged for the delivery of medication to my doorstep so that I could adhere to quarantine.
She didn’t know me. She didn’t ask for my political stance. She seemed to care deeply about doing all she could to “stop the spread.”
I occasionally relay this story to friends across the nation and their response is unilaterally, “I can’t imagine that where I live. You live in a great community.”
Let’s all do what we can to model civility. Be kind to our neighbors, respect scientists and educators, wear a mask, get that shot and stop the spread.
Ali Grossman
Laramie
School board deserves our gratitude
I am writing to express gratitude to the Albany County school board.
The job they are being handed in making a decision about a mask mandate should not be their responsibility. We have federal, state and county level health experts who should be making this decision; and rather they have kicked the can down the road so ACSD and other Wyoming school boards are subjected to the kind of discourteous comments and disruptive behavior displayed on Wednesday.
The school board members are not the health experts, yet they are tasked with making public health decisions.
To the parents feeling that their parental rights are being infringed upon, I am a parent as well and understand how precious our children are and our interest in doing what we think is right. I have to ask how is the temporary expectation for wearing masks as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention different than the recommendation for the vaccinations starting shortly after birth?
A federal level organization has made a recommendation based on research to the extent you are required to show proof of vaccination to attend public school. Exemptions are available for medical and religious reasons in the state of Wyoming, just as an exemption is available for a mask mandate.
That is just one example. Seat belts are another. Starting your child’s education by age 7, whether in a public, private or in your own home is another.
Should our school board members have to tolerate such disruptive and disrespectful expression of a difference of opinion when upon closer examination there are so many things within our lives as parents we are already doing for the sake of our children that come as a result of the government making a recommendation?
Michelle Visser
Laramie