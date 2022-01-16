Jan. 6 was a very big deal
The column you published Jan. 12 downplaying the events of Jan. 6, 2021 (by Dave Simpson) does our republic a disservice.
Intent is an important element of any crime. The stated intent of those assaulting Congress that day was to prevent the certification of the election of the president of the United States, including erecting a gallows and calling for the execution of the vice president.
Yes, that is a very big deal, “an assault on democracy,” in the words of Wyoming’s thoroughly conservative Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney.
The violent rejection of a fair and democratic election by supporters seeking to keep a defeated leader in power is called an attempted coup. Were this to have occurred in any other country, U.S. condemnation would have been immediate and universal.
The columnist reminds us of other acts of mayhem over the last few years, like this was just another reprehensible example of political protest run amok; like driving over peaceful demonstrators in Charlottesville or torching buildings in Kenosha.
Wrong. This was the first time in our 250-year history that U.S. citizens violently attempted to overturn the results of an election.
Now is the time for a renewed commitment to the Declaration of Independence and the “consent of the governed,” for a commitment to one another that we will resolve our differences through peaceful elections rather than civil war. Downplaying the significance of Jan. 6 is a deep insult to our democracy, to our United States of America, and to all 155 million Americans who cast their votes in good faith in 2020.
Bern Hinckley
Laramie
Can Trump be counted on to defend us?
We know that President Trump watched the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the Capitol building on TV for six hours before he called the rioters off.
We know that the world is becoming a more dangerous place and that we are facing national security challenges daily.
We need a strong commander in chief. But, my fellow patriotic Republicans, if Trump couldn’t even face his supporters on Jan. 6, how could he ever defend us during a national security crisis?
Sue Favret
Laramie
It’s hard to admit to being conned
As we move past the first anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, those of us in evidence-based reality remain baffled as to how so many of our fellow citizens seem incapable of accepting the simple truth that Trump lost.
I would offer a simple explanation for their continued delusion: It is very hard to admit that you have been conned.
Jeffrey J. Olson
Laramie