Still waiting for verifiable facts, so again I ask Hageman, as a potential future constituent, please explain how you define the "Pelosi-Cheney agenda" and why you consider it "radical?"
You are attacking the Jan. 6 committee's investigation into the causes of the assault on the Capitol, Congress and our democracy by violent far-right domestic terrorists, with the possible help and direction of Trump and other government officials.
Doesn't that merit investigation and legislation based on the findings to prevent this from ever happening again, to better protect Congress, our democracy and lives?
Do you consider bipartisan problem-solving to be "radical?" Do you consider the use of under-oath testimony of hundreds, maybe thousands, of participants and witnesses — as well as visual and audio documentation and verifiable facts — to be radical?
Do you consider congressional oversight powers, separation of powers, checks and balances, the rule of law, the rules of evidence, facts and reason to be radical?.
Is defending democracy and upholding the oath you would swear, if elected, radical?
You complain of being fed up with many things, but offer no solutions to the problems facing Wyoming and the nation: dealing with supply chain issues, preventing the spread of future pandemics, health care, protecting civil rights and equal protection under the law, improving infrastructure, protecting free and fair elections by the people, protecting the environment and our food supply, protecting us from malign foreign influence, reducing gun violence and mass shootings.
For Wyoming Secretary of State candidate Chuck Gray, as Cipolloni asked Team Crazy, where’s your proof?
Show us your evidence of widespread voter fraud? Recounts, investigations and 60-odd lawsuits found no evidence. Jeez, even in Arizona the whacko partisan Cyber Ninja team recount ended up actually finding more votes for Biden.
Trump lost by more than 7 million popular votes and by 74 electoral votes. Where’s your proof it was otherwise or that there were problems with mail-in ballots or voter ID?
Will you protect us from the verified "Big Lie," voter suppression, fake electors, gerrymandering, partisan disqualifications?
Why should we elect you if we don’t know how you propose to help us?