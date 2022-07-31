Still waiting for verifiable facts, so again I ask Hageman, as a potential future constituent, please explain how you define the "Pelosi-Cheney agenda" and why you consider it "radical?"

You are attacking the Jan. 6 committee's investigation into the causes of the assault on the Capitol, Congress and our democracy by violent far-right domestic terrorists, with the possible help and direction of Trump and other government officials.

