Do you live in the Tree Area? On the West Side? In West Laramie? Is your property anywhere in Laramie zoned R2, R2M or R3?
If so, you should be concerned about an ordinance introduced by the Laramie City Council this past Tuesday. The ordinance would revise the rules for these zones, which contain most of Laramie’s single family homes, to allow tiny lots narrower than trailer park spaces to be subdivided and filled with multiple buildings per lot.
This hyper-dense development would create congestion, crowding, noise, traffic and parking problems destroying the quality of life and the inviting character of previously quiet, attractive neighborhoods.
This unfortunate proposal has flown under the radar due to a lack of public information and communication by the city. Alas, the council has of late served as a rubber stamp for proposals brought by lobbyists and out-of-touch city bureaucrats unless the public speaks up. The ordinance will therefore be railroaded through within six weeks unless homeowners who would be impacted by it make their voices heard.
If you do not want your neighborhood suddenly blighted by dozens of cramped, railroad car-like dwellings on lots too narrow to hold a doublewide, call the City Clerk’s Office at 307-721-5233 and ask to speak, via Zoom, at the City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Then, sometime before the meeting, install the Zoom conferencing app on your computer, tablet or phone.
On the evening of the meeting, go to http://cityoflaramie.org/agendacenter, scroll down to the “City Council” section and find the entry for the Dec. 7 meeting. Click the “Download” button on the right and select “HTML” to bring up the agenda. A link that will let you join the Zoom will appear just before the first agenda item.