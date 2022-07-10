I watched the June 30 debate by Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives with much appreciation for both WyomingPBS and Sheridan College.
Wyoming’s primary election is only a month away, so we have only a few weeks left to make up our minds about the candidate for whom we will vote.
Proportionately speaking, we Wyoming voters have more nationally significant voting power in this particular congressional election than we have ever had before.
While the attention of the rest of the nation, indeed of the free world, is upon us voters here in Wyoming, we cannot hid our heads in the sand while pretending disinterest in this particular election or the significance of what happened in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.
As WyomingPBS News Director Bob Beck pointed out to Ms. Hageman, one of the two female attorney candidates, contrary to what Ms. Hageman had just said on stage about her perception of lack of local public regard or concern to the Jan. 6 hearings, many Wyoming residents ARE following the Jan. 6 hearings with a great deal of worried attention.
The whole truth must be told so that such an attack on our government never happens again. Rep. Cheney is playing a leading role in bringing that truth-telling about.
It is incumbent upon every Wyomingite of voting age to “ride for the brand” of Wyoming intelligence, integrity and collegiality as exemplified by our elected officials of previous years, including Sens. Frank Barrett, Gale McGee, Cliff Hansen, Alan Simpson and Mike Enzi and, now, by our current congressional representative, Liz Cheney.
We therefore owe it to our state and our nation to vote for a winning candidate who is committed to her oath of office to put her loyalty above all else to the tenets of the U.S. Constitution.
As a registered Wyoming Republican, I am therefore encouraging all my Democrat friends throughout the state to re-register themselves NOW as Republicans so that they can vote for Rep. Cheney in the August primary election.
A vote to re-elect Rep. Cheney is our best and only first choice.