A recent letter to the editor objected to calling Liz Cheney a hero, describing her instead as a “traitor.”
Some seem very willing to use the word "traitor" nowadays, which merits examination.
A “traitor” betrays something or someone. It may be a person, a party, a promise or their country. When Liz Cheney took office, she swore an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic ...”
I (and many others) took a similar oath many times over my 30 years in service. Most clearly understood we weren’t promising to defend the piece of paper or any individual, but the duly constituted authority and laws derived from that document. Most also recognized our duty to the nation superseded any loyalty we felt toward any person or party.
As private citizens we can support, defend or believe whoever or whatever we want.
Congresswoman Cheney doesn’t have that privilege. She has sworn to defend the Constitution, and she believes — as do I — it was under attack on Jan. 6, 2021. She takes her obligation seriously, so she is attempting to unravel exactly what happened as some tried to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power. To do otherwise, as many elected officials have chosen, would be to betray her oath.
Congresswoman Cheney did not take an oath to do what a vocal subset of voters — or her party or the former president — want. If a majority do not like our leaders’ actions, the “democracy” aspect of our republic gives us the mechanism to remove them. This is what was under attack Jan. 6.
Cheney is placing country above party, above the ex-president and above re-election. She recognizes the threat to our democracy and is taking action to counter it. She faces enormous pressure as a result, but persists in doing what she knows is right. That makes her a hero.
Ironically, those who support the violent effort to interfere with Congress in performance of its duties think “traitor” is a word to describe anyone who opposes them. We should each ask ourselves who or what we support, and what we might be betraying.
Jeff Smith
Laramie
