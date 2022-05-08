...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Westerly winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts around 60 MPH
possible.
* WHERE...Interstate 25 corridor from Glendo to the Colorado
border. Interstate 80 between Pine Bluffs and Rawlins. The upper
North Platte River valley including Saratoga.
* WHEN...Early Monday morning through late Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down fences along with a few
trees and large limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially to
high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
&&
Many Democrats and Republicans are concerned about the future of our nation, but for very different reasons.
On one side are those who believe in “We the People,” a government derived from the people for the service of the people. They believe in “liberty and justice for all;” that is, equal consideration under the law.
They believe in a United States, a diverse group of people united, as Rep. Jamie Raskin says, by the Constitution. They believe in science, facts, truth, honesty, logic and a government that serves the people by attempting to solve the problems we face as a nation.
The other side now appears to believe in an oligarchy — rule by the few, the wealthy. They fear those different than themselves because they make no attempt to understand and respect differences.
Instead, they impose their will on others. What they are really working for is protection not of equality, but of privilege — privilege of wealth and position, white privilege, male privilege, heterosexual privilege, Anglophone privilege, Christian privilege, etc.
And they endorse oppression, suppression, lies and, at times, violence to maintain their privileged positions.
They even fear debating their positions with opponents. They fear having a clearly articulated platform because their cause is overwhelmingly anti-choice, anti-equality and anti-American.
It is about power with them, not service and problem-solving.
They are not protecting us from intrusion by big government. Republicans support government ownership and control of women’s bodies and child-bearing so later they can gripe when women need medical, financial, social or other government help to raise those children. Women with kids already may go to prison or worse. Who's next?
Who’s next? They are not pro-life, they are anti-choice, anti-democracy and anti-anyone who threatens their privilege.
Not only do they oppose equality, they are willing to endorse any means to quash it — voter suppression, the violent overthrow of a government fairly elected by the people (as shown by investigations, recounts, dozens of lawsuits) and fake electors, all supported by unrelenting lies.
Promoting and protecting the equal rights for all does not diminish yours. We are all in this together. Please choose equality and democracy, not privilege and oppression.