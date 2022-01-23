The Laramie City Council ignored the need for affordable housing in Laramie as it voted this week for a (fee) that would suck a quarter of a million dollars per year out of the rental housing market.
If not voided by the courts, this burden, combined with other new regulations and restrictions, will likely increase rents by 10% to 15% and fund a huge, unnecessary expansion of the city bureaucracy.
City bureaucrats had bandied about various amounts per unit, but ultimately wrote the highest number they’d mentioned into Tuesday’s resolution. Council not only rubber-stamped that amount (an annual $20 per unit fee), but completely waived the minimal processing fee (proposed $15) for filing complaints — guaranteeing that some bad tenants will threaten to file, and actually file, nuisance complaints simply to cause trouble for rental managers and owners when there is nothing wrong.
This (allegedly) illegal attempt to bloat the city bureaucracy is not only bad for everyone, and most especially tenants, it’s also not the Wyoming way.
We in Wyoming recognize that bureaucrats are power-hungry and greedy by nature and that government should be lean and stick to the essential tasks that it is actually needed to perform. Unfortunately, some members of Laramie’s current City Council — our city’s “board of directors” — are not good stewards.
They will uncritically approve any request from staff and/or believe in overregulating everything. This most recent action is not the only example.
Whatever you do, whatever ambition you have, whatever you hope to achieve in life, bureaucrats want to put a tollbooth in your way and extract their pound of flesh.
In this fall’s elections, we must reverse this trend before Laramie becomes even more hostile to new business, to economic diversification, to renters seeing affordable housing and to those in financial straits.