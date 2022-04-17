In January, the Laramie City Council changed the character of all R2 and R3 zoning. On Tuesday, the council is meeting to change the character of LR (limited single- family residential) and R1 (single-family residential) neighborhoods. These are the neighborhoods where you live.
My family and I moved to Corthell Hill in the 1980s because of the niceness of the area, but also because I wanted my children to have a good size and safe yard in which to play.
When the family and I moved to where I presently live, the area was zoned so that the minimal size for a residential lot was 7,000 square feet. This figure was later changed to 5,000 square feet, which is still the requirement.
City government now wants to change this and other lot dimensions by approving Ordinance 2044, which is to receive a final and third reading Tuesday.
I looked up Ordinance 2044 and I was appalled as to how the city wants to destroy the residential integrity of the Corthell Hill area and LR- zoned residential areas like Alta Vista. Here are the current and proposed changes.
Corthell Hill
- Minimal lot size: 5,000 square feet now to 4,000 square feet
- Minimal lot width: 50 feet to 30 feet
- Front setback from street: 20 feet to 10 feet
Alta Vista
- Minimal lot size: 7,000 square feet to 5,000 square feet
- Minimal lot width: 60 feet to 30 feet
- Front setback from street: 25 feet to 10 feet
The ordinance also allows detached accessory buildings of up to 600 square feet. These buildings can be up to 40 feet in height and can be on separate utilities.
This can and will change the character of LR and R1 living areas. The changes allow for properties to be modified to the new standards.
Two examples of what could happen is that the building of new structures onto existing houses that can extend a house to 10 feet from the sidewalk or the building of a 40-foot-high structure, that is detached from the house, in the backyard.
A friend told me that there is language in the Laramie Municipal Code that the city is obligated to protect the character of existing residential neighborhoods. Certainly here the city is ignoring its own code.
I expect the city to honor the character of the Corthell Hill area. I and others bought homes here because of the character of the area and, except for minor changes related to safety, we should not accept that the city can change the character of the area.
We vote for people to sit on the City Council to act in our favor and not dishonor us by making changes to the city because the city’s administration has requested them to do so.
Don’t let this happen! Contact council members and let them know you are against Ordinance 2044. Show up at Tuesday’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., even if you have to stand outside on the street.
Let city government know you are opposed to what they are doing to our residential neighborhoods. Contact friends who live in R1, LR and RR neighborhoods and ask them to become involved.
If enough people show up at the meeting, the council may defeat the ordinance even though it voted to pass it on the first two readings.
Mundy Aron
Laramie