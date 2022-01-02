Column was irresponsible

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Visibility lowering to under a
half mile at times. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph in wind
prone areas. Gusts to 40 mph in the Laramie Valley, including
Laramie.
* WHERE...Wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming to include
Arlington...the Interstate 80 Summit and eastern foothills.
* WHEN...Through 11 PM tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds
could cause extensive tree damage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
This newspaper recently carried an opinion piece about COVID-19 by Dave Simpson. Mr. Simpson is an experienced journalist. The sense of his article is conveyed by its title: My body, my choice.
The writer cited a study from Israel which concluded that natural infection with SARS CoV-2 conferred stronger immunity than vaccination. As a journalist, he will be familiar with using more than one source to check newsworthy information. He neglected to do that here.
There are now at least four studies comparable to the Israeli one that address immunity following natural infection compared to vaccination. The conclusion: it’s a wash.
There is a difference though, one unstated in the piece. COVID vaccines can have minor side effects and are not fatal. By contrast, natural infection can be. Nearly 1,500 fellow Wyomingites might attest to that, had they lived. Another 20,959 might speak to surviving with slow COVID.
Mr. Simpson wrote a piece recently about his acreage in the Snowies. It had many beetle-killed trees and was a fire risk. A local official suggested he remove dead ones. He did so, with regret, thereby protecting his cabin from fire as well as his neighbors’ property.
I wonder how phlegmatic he would be if neighbors left dead trees standing with the rationale of “my land, my choice?”
As with dead trees, so too with pandemics.
Mr. Simpson’s logic can be expressed in another slogan: My infection, now your disease.