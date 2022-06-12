On behalf of Rooted in Laramie, I want to thank our many sponsors and volunteers!
As noted in the Boomerang’s great article from June 4, we were able to plant 58 trees in homeowners’ front yards throughout the city. The planting went very smoothly, and we had a wonderful team of more than 40 volunteers. We couldn’t have done it without them.
We are so grateful to the Laramie Woman’s Club, which helped check volunteers in and provided a delightful breakfast. Turtle Rock Café donated coffee, which is why we were able to plant so many trees so quickly. It was through a grant from Laramie Rivers Conservation District and sponsorship of 10 Hot Wings maples by the Rotary Clubs of Laramie’s Shawver Tree Fund that we were able to provide such greatly subsidized trees.
Landscape professionals from Tiger Tree and King’s Snow and Landscape led three teams not only planting trees, but also teaching others how to plant trees.
We also benefitted from the expertise of several members of the Master Gardener program and the Laramie Garden Club, and even had a few Girl Scouts pitch in.
Kyle Spradley Photography has been documenting our work for months and providing great marketing support, and finally our partnership with the city of Laramie and arborist Randy Overstreet has been invaluable.
This truly is a community effort, and we are so excited to see Laramie’s city forest expanding. Anyone interested in getting a tree next year or volunteering should visit RootedInLaramie.org.