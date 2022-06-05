When you pledge allegiance to the flag, it is not to support and defend a multicolored piece of cloth, a symbol.
You are pledging to support and defend your fellow Americans of all states of all types. You are pledging to work for liberty and justice for all, not just unlimited liberty for yourself, which leads to anarchy. You are part of something greater than yourself. It means you have responsibilities to your country and to fellow citizens to do your part for public health and safety and for equal rights.
Guns are now the leading cause of death of children. This is a nonpartisan public safety issue. Don’t just palm it all off on the government. You need to ask what you can do for your country as well.
Why do people commit mass shootings? Maybe some have been bullied and are too isolated or afraid to ask for help. Maybe they want to commit suicide by cop without concern for the impact on their or the cops’ friends and families. Maybe they are scared of others because they see them only as stereotyped groups to scapegoat, not as individuals. Maybe they haven’t been taught or had others role-model better ways to deal with their feelings and problems.
Gun violence and mental health are not simple issues. But squaring off along party lines instead of evaluating the facts, looking objectively at what has and hasn’t worked in the past or in other places is not the answer.
It is time to focus on finding solutions to what affects us all.
What is simple is that without high-capacity weapons that are only designed to kill other people as quickly as possible, as in war, more lives can be saved while we work out the rest of it.
What can you do for your country? Put energy and courage into being informed, into contacting state officials and our congressional delegation, into getting to know others who differ from you, by seeking help when needed and in helping others.
You can be safe and respectful. You can do your civic duty.