I hope you enjoyed a lovely Fourth of July and took a few moments to reflect its meaning: Independence from a form of government in which all authority rested in one person, reputed by some to be a ruler ordained by God.
This person was surrounded by a hierarchy of privileged people and families, often granted various economic benefits and monopolies.
The rest of the population had few rights, but many obligations to serve the top few. They could be forced to do the will, whatever it was, of the wealthy, privileged lords and ruler.
That is what our nation rejected, choosing instead a democracy with representation for the citizenry in the government.
Today, there are those who claim to be conservative, but what they seek to conserve is the same thing we rejected to become the United States of America:
Allegiance to one person (regardless of his abuse of power, lies, corruption and self-serving purpose).
Elevation of members of one party to positions where they can overrule the results of the votes of the people, without any proof of election problems, to get their own way, their own riches, their own power.
Impoverishment and control of the lives and bodies of the rest of the populace in their service.
That is not conservative but regressive, going back to a time of privilege and oppression instead of moving toward a more perfect union of equality and betterment of conditions for all.
Endorsing, lying about or refusing to speak out against the use of violence to achieve their ends is primitive, not conservative. Those who use violence know their position is not supported by facts, reason or a majority of the people. They lash out instead to learning and working for the common good.
While claiming to be the party of law and order, they have worked to corrupt all branches of government to enforce their party’s agenda, refusing to honor lawful subpoenas, impugning the integrity of those who believe wrong-doers should face consequences without exception and threatening them and their families.
Reject authoritarianism, call out lies and protect our independence.