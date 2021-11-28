Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. Giving Tuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back this Tuesday and throughout the year.
People demonstrate generosity in many ways on Giving Tuesday. Whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving to causes we care about, every act of generosity counts.
Local nonprofits are working collaboratively providing services to those in our community who are vulnerable and need our help. We are blessed to live in a community that pulls together to support them. The nonprofit agencies in town are asking for your help this Giving Tuesday. You can donate to your favorite cause by visiting the Albany County Giving Tuesday website at wyogivingtuesday.org and finding your favorite cause through their links.
You also can join us at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. We would love for you to come by and meet the representatives of some of these vital agencies and learn more about what they do to help members of the community whom we love so much. You can learn more about the agencies and decide which causes you support and enjoy refreshments with the people who provide those services.
Thank you so much for your continued commitment to these nonprofits! The staff and boards of directors from these agencies thank you for your donations and support: Action Resources — Feeding Laramie Valley, Big Brothers Big Sisters, CyberWyoming Alliance, Downtown Clinic, Eppson Center for Seniors, Family Promise of Albany County, Feeding Laramie Valley, Home on the Range, Hospice of Laramie, Laramie Connections, Laramie Interfaith, Laramie Reproductive Health, Laramie Soup Kitchen, My Front Door, Relative Theatrics, Salvation Army, Science Loves Art, United Way of Albany County and Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.