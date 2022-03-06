There is no greater contrast exhibited between true heroic fighters and whiny, entitled Americans than the two articles in Friday’s Boomerang.
On the front page is coverage of the “Freedom Convoy,” consisting of protesters and their supporters, driving throughout Canada and the United States, whining about COVID policies and yelling, “I love freedom,” while failing to really understand the concept.
On Page A6 is an article featuring the Piazza of Cody family and their efforts to assist the people of Ukraine fight against their Russian invaders. It shows who the true heroes are and what the love of freedom really means.
Ukrainians are being forced from their homes and their country, they are stockpiling homemade weapons and they are learning to use military-grade arms. They also are losing their lives while Russia bombs their schools, hospitals and apartments.
If members of the convoy truly understood the meaning of freedom they would be protesting the Russian invasion and thinking about what they can do to help.
I want to emphasize that I have tremendous respect for truckers and what they do for our economy. They are often forgotten as they crisscross the country with the supplies of our daily lives. Their jobs are difficult.
But this convoy is misguided and their energies would be best focused on more important issues. In addition, the Boomerang should have flipped the placement of these two articles to reflect their relative importance.