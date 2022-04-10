...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
This week, the bureaucrats at the city of Laramie showed their true colors by publishing a document titled “Laramie Rental Housing Code (LMC 8.80) Pre-Inspection Checklist.”
This checklist, which the City Manager’s Office is now requiring rental property owners to complete as they pay fees to register every rental unit, contains superfluous requirements that not only go far beyond the requirements of state law (which is not legal; city ordinances cannot expand the requirements of uniformly applicable state laws) but also ones not authorized by the ordinance recently passed by the City Council.
What’s more, as the title of the document indicates, the city apparently intends to perform intrusive, warrantless searches not only of every rental unit, but of other parts of every building containing one, despite prior claims that they will only inspect in response to complaints.
This summer and fall, expect rents in Laramie to increase by 10%-15% as the city attempts to impose this new regime, which — unless the courts enjoin it as they should — will cost Laramie tenants more than a quarter of a million dollars every year.
Rents also will jump due to a lack of supply as failure to satisfy every item on the checklist causes perfectly acceptable and habitable units, which fully conformed to building codes at the time of their construction, to be removed from the market.
This behavior violates City Council’s stated goal of making Laramie housing more affordable.
Let’s hope the courts act promptly to enjoin and then overturn the ordinance, which otherwise would harm tenants, smother business development and bloat city government by illegally overriding Wyoming’s rental property statute.