Debate is good — not about winning or losing, but evaluating facts and views to arrive at the most reasonable, helpful conclusion.
That is not what I got from Jean Brown regarding my comments on abortion. Issues were ignored, my points twisted and misrepresented and science and religious points treated simplistically. I am willing to listen and learn. Are you?
I was not attacking people, but challenging inconsistent assertions not based on facts, constitutional law or science.
Tell me how “people of faith” (meaning your particular version) show they care about families that cannot afford to raise another child due to financial, emotional or medical reasons? A girl told if she reveals her victimization that her loved ones will be harmed, only to be further traumatized by pregnancy? An overpopulated world already in strife over limited and rapidly degrading resources?
Religious people have done many good things, as have non-believers, and both have done bad things as well.
Religiosity is no guarantee of being right or moral all the time. The idea that people can be “pure evil” is not realistic. Nazis (who banned abortion) did terrible things. So has our government and all others at times.
Those people were just that — people. Some were taught from birth all kinds of lies, prejudices and hatred. Some came to believe constantly repeated lies with no contradiction or criticism. Some were just opportunistic and others afraid to speak out. This continues today.
The Bible says a man whose behavior caused a women to miscarry shall make restitution for the loss, but does not declare him a murderer (Ex. 21:22-25). It is so inconsistent it can be used to argue any position.
Religious freedom in the First Amendment means respecting others’ beliefs and not imposing one’s own. It means respecting free will and the right to make decisions about our own bodies. All this and the science (life vs. personhood) have all been thrashed out and Roe v. Wade declared set constitutional law for decades.
To me, arguments based on misinformation and lack of logic are dangerous, immoral and contribute to the destruction of our democracy.