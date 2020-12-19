Kids say the darndest things
It was 2012 and we had just finished a Vacation Bible School project, and the VBS workers got together. One of the teachers had an insight that he shared. To close the week-long study, he asked the kindergartners "What makes you know that God is real?"
One kid’s hand shot up and he yelled out “bunnies!” Another five-year-old responded “yes, and trains, too!” The teacher could hardly keep a straight face, and we all laughed, wondering what they really got out of the lessons from the Bible.
Later that night, I kept thinking about their answers. What if we saw God through the eyes of a five-year-old? The answers they gave began to become more meaningful, even profound. What do bunnies do in our lives?
They surprise us when we least expect them; they don't have a place in the drudgery of our daily routine: getting ready for school, finding shoes, brushing teeth, walking out to the car. And yet, they pop up right in the middle of it. We stop, our eyes get big as the bunny holds still just long enough for us to forget our troubles and pursue the joy of a good chase.
Consider the trains that go through downtown Laramie under the Garfield Street footbridge: What other thing in a five-year-old's life can shake the ground under our feet? Whose sound is as deafening as a clap of thunder? We cannot stop our heart from pounding and feeling scared by it. Until you realize, with daddy or mommy holding your hand, telling you you’re safe up on the bridge, the fear subsides and this is a really cool place to stand!
When we are willing to be generous to children with our lives and our good words from God, we receive back from God in some of the most amazing and profound ways.
I shared this story to ask if you would pray also for “hearts of generosity toward our children.” To me, that means giving of our time, our patience, our kind and encouraging words, our listening ear and our hopes for their future.
Andrea Grosinger
Laramie
How do we keep students engaged?
I completed my first semester as a college instructor this week. A full semester on Zoom for the University of Wyoming had most of the students and staff struggling with motivation. For some of us, we will continue to teach online in the spring semester as we’re not completely sure when the COVID-19 vaccines will roll into Laramie. As a graduate student this semester, I found it increasingly difficult to build a rapport with my classmates and my instructors. As an instructor this semester, I can’t believe it’s already over and in six weeks we start the whole cycle all over again.
I’m not sure how teachers normally cope with losing students to the next grade or next level of a course. I’m not sure how many reach out to those students they built an interest in. I’m sure as I continue my teaching career these questions and many more will be answered. I do now this, the bonds we built this semester were more impactful for me as an instructor then me as a student.
I have dedicated my adult life to coaching. I’ve coached high school, college, and professional hockey. I even played college football from 28-30 years old. During that time I spent instilling discipline, hard work, and integrity into my athletes and teammates just as the Air Force did to me for 10 years. I’m now attempting to bring those same three principles into the classroom. Unfortunately, that classroom is online for understandable safety measures.
How do we keep our students engaged? It’s now been a semester and a half, two and a half if they did summer courses, of online instruction. I’m not sure I know the answer to that. In fact, I know I don’t know the answer to that. What I do know is this, your instructors care about you in a completely different way then when we meet in classrooms. Students, you might not see it, but we’re putting in work behind the scenes to ensure you still get the quality education that you deserve. Enjoy your holiday, see you in 2021!
Cole Klubek
Laramie