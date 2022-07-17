Abby Vander Graff's article on the UW Trustees and state lawmakers discussion of academic freedom raised a key question that has dogged public higher education since its inception.
She quotes state Sen. Larry Hicks to say, "An important part of future discussions should be defining what a liberal arts education means and deciding whether or not it's related to teaching a liberal ideology."
A general definition of liberal education is put out by Princeton: "A liberal arts education offers an expansive intellectual grounding in all kinds of humanistic inquiry. By exploring issues, ideas and methods across the humanities, arts, and natural and social sciences, you will learn to read critically, write cogently and think broadly."
I'm guessing that Hicks' understanding of "liberal ideology" is based in left/right, liberal/conservative, progressive/traditional polarities. A liberal ideology would be left, liberal and progressive in orientation, with all the current political baggage those terms include. A successful liberal arts education would lead to having the ability to question the assumptions underlying these polarities.
More broadly, liberalism is a cultural movement away from medieval cultural and social forms based in the rights of the king, church and nobility to one based in the individual rights of the citizen and rule of law. Liberalism can be seen as the political process working for emancipation of the individual from royal decree and religious claim to the right to say what is true and lawful.
A liberal arts education is a core part of this cultural movement.
By learning to question what one is told is true, the undergraduate learns to found his or her beliefs, opinions and judgments in a firmer and more conscious foundation. The student learns to listen, think and ask questions. If a liberal arts education is successful, questioning leads to the ability to engage in dialogue with others whose beliefs and opinions are different from ones own with the overall intent to understand fundamental assumptions.
This does not mean that a student casts off family and community beliefs for some liberal ideology. That is a boogeyman founded in the medieval power of king and clergy.
A liberal arts education in part teaches the skills for a person to question and reform personal beliefs and opinions about what is true, not to change someone's mind or beliefs. A successful liberal arts education can lead a student to more firmly found their belief and opinions in faith, if that is where being educated leads.
Jeffrey J. Olson
Laramie