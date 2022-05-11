In January, and again in April, your elected officials voted to drastically change the zoning of residential properties in such a matter as to do away with single-family residential areas by making them multi-family residential areas.
They also changed the zoning in existing moderate-density areas to higher-density housing.
The changes were done under the radar of residential property owners. The city did this action because of a rather mistaken belief that rezoning residential neighborhoods would provide additional living quarters for a few people, and thus partially alleviate a perceived housing shortage in Laramie.
It is obvious there was little concern about the negative impacts for existing property owners in the rezoned areas.
When it became evident that a group of people wanted further discussion of the issue and wanted the council to delay the decision of Ordinance 2044 until the community could be properly informed of the pros and cons of the changes to the traditional character of their neighborhoods, the council first defeated a motion to delay the final reading of the ordinance, and then voted 6-3 to pass the ordinance.
It seems quite evident that the six council representatives from Wards 1 and 2 did not want the effects of the ordinances to be known lest the opposition from land owners in their wards become extensive.
It is noteworthy that a non-city effort to inform property owners in Ward 3 of the potential consequences to their residential areas caused many of them to contact their three council representatives. These three then voted against the ordinance.
This concern is very significant in that only about a third of the property owners in Ward 3 received a fairly detailed account of how Ordinance 2044 could change their properties and the character of their neighborhoods. Had more property owners in Ward 3 been properly informed about 2044, the opposition could have been significantly greater.
This strongly suggests that had residential property owners in Wards 1 and 2 received the same information about Ord. 2044, the ordinance may have been defeated.
The people of a community can’t be involved in their city government when they don’t know what their government is doing.
While it is not practical for the government to offer detailed information as to most of its routine actions, there are some issues that are so important as to warrant an extreme effort to inform the voting masses of the pros and cons of proposed actions. Once input is obtained, it needs to be weighed extensively before any final action is made.
This letter is meant for people who want to know to what extent the city government has the legislative power to alter existing rules about residential properties and what the public can do when destructive conditions are enacted.
As a concerned resident, I am willing to offer my thoughts about ordinances that have restructured our residential areas, and I will provide you with ways to gain further information.
You can contact me at laramiediscussion@yahoo.com. Please bring this letter to the attention of others who may not be aware of the recent actions by the city as related to its drastic restructuring of the zoning in residential areas.
Hugh McGinley
Laramie