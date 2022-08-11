Our disabled veterans are grossly under-compensated. They've been asking various Congresses for fair and adequate compensation since the end of World War I in November 1918, 103 years ago.

In 2022, a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2020 was $55,628.60 and the median income for 2020 was $67,521. The per capita gross domestic product in 2020 was $63,416, among the highest in the world.

