Our disabled veterans are grossly under-compensated. They've been asking various Congresses for fair and adequate compensation since the end of World War I in November 1918, 103 years ago.
In 2022, a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2020 was $55,628.60 and the median income for 2020 was $67,521. The per capita gross domestic product in 2020 was $63,416, among the highest in the world.
These veterans are only compensated for projected lost wages and not a "loss-of-quality-of-life" payment. U.S. courts now routinely award quality-of-life payments in any judgment concerning personal injury cases.
Disabled veterans realize that they are being manipulated by our tax-evading elites who use campaign donations to members of Congress to keep veterans' compensation low so as to ensure a low tax rate for themselves.
It is open, but legal, theft from the poor and disabled by the rich and powerful by the investor class of wealthy elites who constantly get something for nothing from a willing Congress.
We can levy at least a penny tax on every dollar traded on the stock market to pay for the compensation due to our disabled veterans. The New York Stock Exchange alone traded about 1.46 billion shares a day in 2019. There are now 13 separate stock exchanges operating in the United States.
This is now a national security problem.
Once our youth fully understand that should they enlist in the armed forces, and subsequently be seriously injured or sickened in the line of duty, they are looking at a lifetime of near poverty as disabled veterans and this realization among our young people will cause the armed forces to collapse quickly.
In fact, this has already started.
No one wants to be played for a fool, and that is what we are doing — playing our youth for fools.
We have no right to expect our youth to make a lifetime sacrifice like this so that our elites can evade proper taxation.