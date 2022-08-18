Disappointed in Wyo voters Aug 18, 2022 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wyoming voters have thrown away a national treasure for a lump of fool's gold.Kristine McGovernDenver Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Treasure Voter Kristine Mcgovern Fool's Gold Wyoming Lump Denver Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Laramie Election Guide To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.