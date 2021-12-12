...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming west of Interstate 25. This
includes but is not limited to Rawlins, Arlington, Laramie,
Douglas, Wheatland, Bordeaux and Vedauwoo.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. In addition, areas of blowing snow will also reduce
visibility to less than one mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
I am writing to express dismay about the “Wyoming voices’’ column in Thursday’s edition of the Boomerang.
COVID-19 disinformation is rampant and this column did not help. Aside from not quoting the exact article, which is widely criticized in medical circles as being inaccurate, it does not mention the fact that to have immunity from “natural infection,” you first have to survive the infection, which is a problem for those over age 65, obese, diabetic or otherwise not healthy.
Wyoming’s death rate is about 87/100,000 (not including long COVID cases, etc.).The best protection is adequate vaccination, from the medical point of view.
The basic questionable facts, which he repeats several times, are not replicated in other studies such as one in Kentucky. Among Kentucky residents infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 2020, vaccination status of those re-infected during May-June 2021 was compared with that of residents who were not reinfected. In this case-control study, being unvaccinated was associated with 2.34 times the odds of reinfection compared with being fully vaccinated.
It is sad considering the current COVID overload in our hospitals and new variants appearing that the Boomerang chose to propagate inaccurate and not medically accepted information that folks may choose to believe and put themselves at risk. Not many people older than 30 can be classified as low risk in this country, especially since obesity is a huge risk factor along with diabetes and high blood pressure.