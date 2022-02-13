America claims to be a “democracy,” but is it really?
Others may consider it different, but my idea of democracy is rule by a simple majority — that is a 50% plus 1-type of idea. What, then, should a majority plus 2 or more be considered?
Let me come up with a word that is a vast generalization. Let us call a requirement of a majority plus 2 or more a “vastocracy,” although such a majority may not be vast at all. It is just a word.
Now what could we call “rule by minority?” How about “minocracy?”
Given that exploration of ideas, the U.S. Senate should be considered a “vastocracy” because to pass a law or to approve a notion before it, far more than democracy is required. While an exception can be carved out, the Senate requires a 60% or more vote to approve a bill. Just how wise is that in a democracy?
Furthermore, the Republican Party does not like the idea of democracy either because it wants only some to vote, knowing that if all of a block were to vote, Republican candidates might not fare so well.
So in general, many Republican legislatures are trying to restrict voting by making it hard to vote by passing extra limiting measures and are thereby representing what I call a “minocracy,” or rule by a minority vote.
Does the Senate really want to rule by “vastocracy” and require far more than a simple majority to approve a notion? And it should be noted that to require a “vastocracy” in the Senate is really to allow a minority to block a majority. How democratic is that?
Do Republicans want to settle for rule by a minority of voters and thereby restrict legal adult citizens from voting? Is it a real democracy they want, or are they willing to override the notion and settle on rule by less than a majority?
I believe in a democracy — rule by a simple majority. What do you believe?