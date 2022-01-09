Once again, the Laramie City Council is attempting to convince everyone that it knows the financial condition and flexibility of the “smaller” landlords in Laramie.
This was first demonstrated by the councilperson who declared that the newly created fee and new Section 8.80 of Laramie Municipal Code be assessed against landlords did not represent an obligation sufficient to require a rent increase.
The council itself declared that it necessarily must raise water/wastewater rates to cover increased costs that the city cannot absorb within existing revenue streams. But somehow landlords can absorb the new rates, inflationary increases of 6% and registration fees without raising rental rates (and costs incurred to bring the rental unit(s) up to the minimum criteria which the inspection will always identify something the “older” units must include).
But rental rates will experience increases of 10%–15% to cover just city interventions and increases. If the council really believes the corporate dudes won’t use this opportunity to raise their rental rates they really do live in some other reality.
Once again, the council has demonstrated its disinterest in supporting small business versus the corporate dudes to whom the council caters in providing advantage and variances.
Although research continues, I question the ability of the council to apply some city-conceived and adopted apartment condition criteria retroactively to apartments existing prior to the adoption of Laramie Municipal Code Section 8.80. If applied retroactively, the dictating authority may ultimately be responsible for the cost of compliance by the rental units that existed prior to adoption.
This obligation could also easily include the costs incurred to bring a facility up to current code as dictated by the application of some other section of the Laramie Municipal Code necessitated by the upgrade dictated by city inspectors under 8.80.
I suspect the primary objective of the new code is to eliminate competition from the small business rentals experienced by the corporate dudes.
If the ultimate conclusion is that the city can apply some registration and compliance criteria to all rental units, we will be required to raise rental rates a minimum of 12%.
We have not raised our rates over the last seven years, and yes, the tenants and general public will be informed that the rent increase was specifically driven by the City Council and its continued lack of support for small business in Laramie in contrast to those the council does support.
The city and council has stated that the new code is intended to dictate some health and safety standards. Two examples demonstrating the fallacy of such conclusion:
- Smoke detector disabled by tenant who elected to smoke (legal stuff or otherwise) in a non-smoking unit.
- Mold/mildew in shower/bath because of a negligent tenant who elects never to clean and/or use disinfectants.
The majority of apartment health and safety issues are controlled by the tenant and not the landlord. Experience with move-outs might just give the council a more relevant perspective.
But we must remember that dreaming up criteria and assessing landlords is the only avenue for the city to create a new revenue stream and we all know that dollars are always the driving force.
Bruce Hooper
Laramie