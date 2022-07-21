In 1924, the voters of the "conservative" state of Wyoming led the nation, including all of its more "progressive" states, in electing Nellie Tayloe Ross, the first woman to serve as governor in this country.
In the upcoming election, Wyoming's voters will again have the opportunity to lead the nation by rewarding a person whose integrity, defense of democracy and dedication to country over party has made her one of the most admired persons in America, independent of political party or preferences.
Rep. Liz Cheney is a true patriot who deserves a standing ovation from her congressional colleagues and the Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden. What she does not deserve is to be replaced by a political hack accountable only to a would-be tyrant.
Whatever the outcome of the primary election, voters of all persuasions should unite to ensure that her name appears on the ballot (under whatever party name) so that all voters of conscience — be they conservative (like Ms. Cheney), moderate or liberal — can disregard party affiliations and vote en masse to retain her as their representative in Congress.
In this era of phony "patriots" who would tear down our democratic government for self-gain, the people of Wyoming have the opportunity to once again lead the rest of the country and to show the world that integrity supersedes politics and "conservative" still stands for something one can be proud of.
Americans all over this country will be watching your election and hoping that the good people of Wyoming rise above the racists, white supremacists and would-be fascists who are dividing us and reward this courageous woman who not only has represented the people of Wyoming, but also has impressed us all.
Lou F. Dell'Osso, Ph.D.
Cleveland, Ohio
University of Wyoming School of Engineering 1963-66