After reading Amber Travsky's Sept. 15 column about off-road vehicles on the Medicine Bow Rail Trail, I too was a bit depressed. There seems to be a thin slice of society populated by entitled jerks.
Unfortunately, they are found everywhere.
My experience involves encounters with bicyclists in wilderness areas. Like off-road vehicles on nonmotorized paths, bicycles in the wilderness have no place, and yet they proliferate.
In a similar fashion, a few people build new fire rings in wilderness areas. Even if you get rid of the rocks making up the ring, the scar from the fire lasts for years, and sometimes decades.
I won't do more than mention the amount of used toilet paper found around pretty campsites in the wilderness.
Rock climbers have drilled holes and glued anchors into rock faces in the cliffs of Tensleep Canyon. The Forest Service had to hire a couple backcountry rangers to patrol and monitor climber behavior in the area.
Some people park their trailers illegally for weeks and months along Forest Service roads in what are usually the most desirable spots. They come up on weekends. A common excuse is, "I've been doing this for decades, and my folks did it before me."
What all these behaviors express is an attitude of entitlement. Using a rail trail, a trail in the wilderness, a rock wall, a dispersed camping spot are all privileges granted by law and regulation. These laws and regulations are in place in large part to protect the environment.
Privilege becomes entitlement when someone believes that "the rules don't apply to me."
There is usually some irrational excuse offered when someone is asked why they're exempt from following the rules. The excuse is often accompanied by an expletive and strong emotion, usually negative and sometimes scary. Self-awareness is obviously absent.
I applaud Amber for straddling her bike in the middle of the Rail Trail, watching the OHV approach her, and being able to be calm and rational in conversation with the people in the vehicle. It's just sad that she had to do so.
A person knows when he exhibits entitled jerk behavior. You know who you are. You can change.
Jeffrey J. Olson
Laramie
