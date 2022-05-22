...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south-central and southeast Wyoming. This
includes Rawlins, Laramie, and Saratoga.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
At the Laramie City Council meeting last Tuesday night, Laramie Mayor Paul Weaver showed disdain for the council’s “Fifth Tuesday” ward meetings, which have served as town halls where the public could actually converse with Councilors about issues important to them and to our community.
These meetings are of inestimable value because — given the public’s inability to appear on camera during council’s Zoom meetings, to speak for more than three minutes at those meetings, or to reach some council members by phone (Mayor Weaver never seems to answer his or respond to voicemail) — they may be the only opportunity for members of the public to be both seen and heard by their elected representatives.
It is true that the Fifth Tuesday meetings have sometimes been sparsely attended. But this is not because the public has nothing to say. Rather, it is because the meetings are poorly publicized, have been held on the busiest meeting night of the week in inconvenient locations (especially those for the former Ward 1, which were at a remote fire station) and have seemed to evoke no actual response to the issues being raised.
Now that meetings can be held via Zoom and do not require council members to so much as get out of their chairs, there’s no excuse for councilors to fail to allow the public to speak to them, even if only a handful of residents show up.
When a member of council pooh-poohs such events, it’s time to consider whether that person has perhaps burned out on public service.