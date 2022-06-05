I never thought this day would ever come. I must cancel my NRA Endowment membership of more than 50 years.
Today’s NRA is not the organization I joined 1971. In 1971, the NRA’s focus was on improving marksmanship and training our youth to better defend America. This was the role it had filled since being founded Nov. 18, 1871.
Today the NRA is just a fat gun lobby for rich manufactures and the little pretend patriots who must own their assault weapons regardless of all the mass killings taking place daily across America.
When will this plague come to Laramie, Wyoming?
The thugs who attack our capital are not me. The “tough guys” who carried their AR-15 rifles into the Wisconsin State Capital building to intimidate lawmakers are not me. The kid who shoots unarmed protesters in Michigan and gets away with it is not me. The cowards who must now carry their guns into our stores and business are not me.
The NRA is now just a gun organization that fails to help and only stonewalls any and all attempts to eliminate mass shootings in America. The NRA uses its money to buy off our senators and congressmen and women. The NRA launders Russian money into our elections. Now the NRA hides out in Texas, trying to avoid accountability for its lack of ethics.
But inviting the likes of Donald Trump to speak at the NRA convention held in their little Texas hideout is the last straw. Donald Trump, the only president in America’s 246-year history who attempted the overthrow our democracy, is what the NRA stands for today.
I have trained many junior shooters from Wyoming on the proper use of the AR-15 rifle. I have taken these young marksman to the National Championships at Camp Perry Ohio representing Wyoming. They made me and Wyoming proud.
Be clear, they are nothing like the thugs and cowards owning these rifles today. They grew up as true patriotic Americans, training in an NRA shooting program that believed in defending America, not the likes of Putin and Russia.
To those who like to assign labels to everyone as either “liberal” or “conservative,” try again. The proper labels you look for are “patriot” or “traitor!”
Which are you?
Roy Bane
Albany County
SFC, retired
Distinguished Rifleman, Presidents 100 Marksman, American High Power Rifleman award holder, former state and regional rifle champion for Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Utah and Nebraska