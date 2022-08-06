As a former Wyomingite, I’m watching the political landscape there with eager eyes, and I’m almost tempted to move back to the state so that I can vote for Liz Cheney.

One of the many things that I learned from growing up in Wyoming and graduating from our terrific university is the value of integrity, ethics and good character, especially when it is uncomfortable or unpopular to exhibit those traits.

