As a former Wyomingite, I’m watching the political landscape there with eager eyes, and I’m almost tempted to move back to the state so that I can vote for Liz Cheney.
One of the many things that I learned from growing up in Wyoming and graduating from our terrific university is the value of integrity, ethics and good character, especially when it is uncomfortable or unpopular to exhibit those traits.
Those qualities are important regardless of whether we are driving on the highway, building a house or rearing our children, and they are especially important for elected officials who hold the country in the palms of their voting hands.
Blind loyalty to either major party is not to be admired.
As one who was a loyal Republican for many decades, as were my parents before me, I’m appalled that my former party that stood for conservative values, loyalty to the Constitution and personal responsibility has devolved into a morass of cult blindness and nastiness.
I can’t bring myself to join the Democrat Party, but I have left the GOP and am now a part of the ever-increasing number of independents.
Just as in a family, no member of either party will ever get everything s/he wants, so we compromise and give a little to get a little. Government should work the same way, and we have a system designed with checks and balances.
Cheney has put her political life on the line to do the right thing. She is not a traitor either to her party or to our country. She is a patriot trying to hold people accountable for their assault on the Capitol itself.
All voters, Republican, Democrat and Independents, should pay attention to the investigation of the debacle on Jan. 6, 2021, another day that should “live in infamy.”
Our country has withstood many challenges, including the Civil War and two world wars, but the attempt to overturn the results of a legitimate election was the closest we have come to tearing up our Constitution.
No one likes to lose, but ever since our very first Presidential election, we have had an orderly transition of power. Americans need to know the truth of what happens in our country — the good, the bad and the ugly — not merely what they want to believe.
Cheney and the other members of the panel are charged with providing facts and proof, and it is to be hoped that we can learn from it.