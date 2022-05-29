Recently, Charles Pelkey filed a lawsuit against the new Wyoming law that requires specific identification to be shown at polls in order to vote. His claim is that the law presents an impediment to a citizen’s right to vote.
I immediately thought of my mother-in-law. She was 90 years old and in an assisted living facility when North Carolina passed a similar law. She had not driven a car for years, so she had no “acceptable” identification to vote. She had to hire a car, a companion and sat at the driver’s license bureau for four hours to get her picture taken so she could vote.
Is this an impediment to voting? Fortunately, she was a pretty stubborn woman.
A prominent elected official recently stated that Pelkey’s lawsuit is completely “frivolous.” After some research, I found that about 1.875 million votes have been cast by Wyoming voters from 2010-2022 in city, county, state and national elections. Of that number, three voters cast fraudulent votes and were prosecuted. A married couple were convicted felons and not allowed to vote and one fellow was confused about where he lived.
This is not a secret statistic — every Wyoming legislator is well aware that this law is a solution looking for a problem to solve for purely political reasons.
It also could be seen as an insult to every hardworking county clerk in Wyoming as well as the dedicated poll workers that put in long hours in every election.
Legislators know that every voter has already documented his/her age, birthplace and residence when they registered to vote. They know that Wyoming uses paper ballots and our voting machines are not connected to the internet.
So, while you are standing in line to vote fumbling in your wallet or purse in order to vote, you can decide if this is a frivolous lawsuit or a frivolous, perhaps dangerous, law?