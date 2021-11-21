First, U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis touts a nuclear power plant next door to Yellowstone National Park, a big geothermal, potential super-volcano area. Was that a good plan?
Second, Wyoming’s Trump party doesn’t recognize U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney because she voted to impeach him for his part in the events of Jan. 6 “without any quantifiable evidence.”
Guess they didn’t watch the attack or impeachment proceedings or, like Trump, ignore facts and reason to revise history for their own purposes. If he did nothing, why all the flurry to cover up documents and silence witnesses?
You are only as sick as the secrets you keep, and Trump keeps everything secret. Red flag, people.
Republican U.S. Rep. candidate Harriet Hageman said, “Liz Cheney stopped recognizing what Wyomingites care about a long time ago.”
Have Wyomingites really stopped caring about truth, holding people accountable and actually having a congressional delegation that does something to help them instead of condemning and obstructing those who do? Or about protecting our democracy from being replaced by kleptocracy?
It’s the Republican Party that is unrecognizable. It uses Putin’s tactics of spreading lies, accusing others of what they themselves are doing and personally attacking those who don’t agree rather than actually discussing facts or having actual policies and plans to help the American people.
This tactic prioritizes condemning those members who tell the truth, use evidence, think for themselves and protect the foundations of democracy rather than those who lie, promote conspiracy theories (somewhere someone is laughing his or her butt off — “We got them to believe John-John was coming back as Trump’s running mate. They’ll believe anything we tell them now”) and endorse violence to get their way.
Jordan accused Biden of weakening executive privilege, but it is his own party weakens Congress as an equal branch by defending — or being silent about — corruption, denying its subpoena power and enabling corruption to concentrate to all power in one man, not the people or their representatives.
Did they give you health care, infrastructure, a living wage, the truth, a secure democracy and world respect?
Are Wyomingites content to blindly accept what they say, or will they look at facts, seek the truth, think for themselves and vote accordingly?