This past Tuesday, the Laramie City Council struck a blow against housing affordability and diversity in Laramie, a move that will harm economic development, destroy the character of neighborhoods and enrich developers at the expense of Laramie residents.
If it is not brought back for reconsideration and voted down at the next meeting, Ordinance 2044 — by eliminating all single-family zoning throughout the city — will create congestion and noise; endanger children who could once play near or on streets with limited traffic; and make neighborhoods less attractive places to live. It also will encourage the construction of homes without garages, plaguing neighborhoods with clutter in yards and RVs parked in yards and on streets.
Worse still, it will decrease housing affordability. Neighborhoods wishing to maintain their character will impose covenants, conditions and restrictions and form HOAs, with dues that will raise the cost of housing. In areas where this is not done, many property owners will take the opportunity to build accessory dwelling units.
Given Laramie's average rent-to-value ratio of 120 and current market rents (which have been hiked by council's imposition of Draconian rental regulation), even a single-bedroom unit renting for $600 a month will increase the selling price of a property by $72,000, putting it farther out of reach for cash-strapped buyers. Developers will take advantage of smaller minimum lot sizes and the lack of garage requirements to build properties that cost more per square foot.
When residents of the Corthell Hill neighborhood, including a former council member, distributed leaflets and wrote letters to this newspaper alerting neighbors to these problems, members of council condemned them as "misinformation" when in fact they were 100% truthful.
Laramie's current City Council, failing to consider the consequences of its actions, has acted as a rubber stamp for lobbyists and the city's unelected bureaucrats. It is also limiting residents — who the council refuses to put on camera during Zoom meetings — to 3 minutes of comment while giving infinite speaking time to bureaucrats.
This fall, it is time to TTBO (throw the bums out) ... replacing unresponsive members of council with ones who recognize their responsibility to constituents.