It breaks my heart to watch this desecration unfolding before our eyes.
I have no family or friends in Ukraine, but recently came across someone who does. I don’t know the lady; I just saw her story on the front of the Laramie Boomerang last week.
Anastasiia Pereverten came over from Ukraine a month ago to study here at the University of Wyoming. She has family and friends there and has to watch all this carnage day in, day out.
I’ve been hosting international university students and teachers for about the last 12 years. I now have family all over the world, and I’ve seen how hard it is for them to be separated from family, friends, pets and all that’s familiar, many for years at a time. Life goes on back home, sickness comes and goes both here and there, especially this last couple of years.
It hurts when you’re not allowed to be close to those you love when they need you most or when you’re not allowed in the hospital or nursing home.
These things once unthinkable became commonplace recently for far too many, but that situation is compounded exponentially for those halfway around the world from all they know.
I do know something of what it’s like wanting to hold someone close when they’re hurting so far away. I know nothing of what it must be like for those here with loved ones back in Ukraine.
“You can always count on the Americans to do the right thing… after they’ve tried everything else.” While the attribution of this quote to Sir Winston Churchill may be in dispute, there seems more truth there than we care to admit.
In the end, it took the Empire of Japan attacking Pearl Harbor and Hitler declaring war on the United States to get America to do the right thing. Sad as it may be to see history repeating itself in painfully slow motion, it looks like it could take something like that again.
So much the same, so much different. All the major players this time have nukes. Well, not all — the Ukrainians took all their nuclear weapons and gave them to Russia in 1994 in exchange for a piece of paper guaranteeing they would never be invaded by their neighbor.
There is one more major difference: While Ukraine has its own Churchill, the U.S. has Joe Biden.
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt said, “We must be the great arsenal of democracy. … No dictator, no combination of dictators will weaken that determination by threats of how they will construe that determination.”
As I’m writing this, it’s an anniversary of sorts. It was 81 years ago today, March 11, 1941, that FDR signed into law his lend-lease policy, which had been formally introduced in the House as H.R. 1776, “An Act to Promote the Defense of the United States,” or as it was better known at the time, The Defense Of Democracy Act.
Thank you for your time and consideration.
Clyde W. Riggs
Centennial