Individual rights don't trump the common good Oct 17, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Grace Smith, the student who refused to follow Laramie High School policy and wear a mask during a pandemic, says the resulting suspension and fines make her “angry” and “stressed out.”“Right now I should be playing sports and having fun, “ she says.Perhaps rather than prioritizing sports and fun, Grace should try to focus on learning something about social contracts, critical thinking and the meaning of democracy.People who put their ill-formed opinions about individual rights above the common good are neither rebels nor patriots. They are simply ignorant.Kristine McGovernDenver Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Grace Smith Common Good Right Politics Philosophy People Suspension Fine Fun Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Standoff over face mask results in lockdown at LHS Coroner: Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found Man who died in fire ran back into house Gordon must investigate Campbell County Commission Online LHS threat deemed not credible Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists