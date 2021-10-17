Grace Smith, the student who refused to follow Laramie High School policy and wear a mask during a pandemic, says the resulting suspension and fines make her “angry” and “stressed out.”

“Right now I should be playing sports and having fun, “ she says.

Perhaps rather than prioritizing sports and fun, Grace should try to focus on learning something about social contracts, critical thinking and the meaning of democracy.

People who put their ill-formed opinions about individual rights above the common good are neither rebels nor patriots. They are simply ignorant.

Kristine McGovern

Denver

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus