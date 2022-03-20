AARP reports that 10 million older Americans live at or below the poverty line. More than 37 million struggle to make ends meet.
My wife and I depend on our life savings for most of our income. The purchasing power of our savings has declined to only 93 cents on the dollar in the past year.
The rampant inflation is caused by enormous budget deficits, over stimulation of our economy and the reckless restrictions on fossil fuels.
On March 3, the futures market for wheat, corn and soybeans were all up by 20% to 40%, which predicts higher prices for bread, cereals and many food items.
People in control of our government seem to be totally lacking in knowledge of economics and history. Reality is that we either pay the interest on our national debt or try to inflate our way out of it, like we are ow.
Some hypothetical examples: With $30 trillion in debt and an inflationary 2% interest rate, debt service would be $600 billion a year. With interest at 5%, debt service would be $1.5 trillion per year.
I recall when Paul Volker needed to use 15% interest rates to drop inflation. My wife and I had a 9% mortgage in 1973.
Hitler came to power in the mid-1930s after Germany experienced runaway inflation. The Chinese are attempting to make the Yuan replace the dollar as the international medium of exchange. If China is successful, dollar-based sanctions will no longer be a tool available to our government.
Our president extolls a 5% increase in wage rates; never mentioning those people are losing purchasing power at a rate of more than 2% per year. People on fixed incomes are losing at more than 7%. Biden has said several times that inflation is temporary and also he has a plan to stop inflation.
Neither is true.
A businessman selling solar panels on TV on Feb. 28 promoted the cost of those panels increased 50% because the panels are made from fossil fuels. Our radical greenies are shooting us in the foot. I cannot name a plastic that does not have a hydrocarbon base. Nitrogen is made using natural gas.
Use of solar and wind energy are worthy goals and would likely be acceptable to most Americans if implemented in a less reckless manner. We should not need to destroy our economy, stifle free speech and worship, make our citizens hate one another and start a war in Eastern Europe to accomplish more environmental progress.
The left-wing socialists who control the Democratic Party are more interested in power and control than improving our environment. Have you ever heard or seen any environmentalist show concern that thousands of tons of pollutants were put in our air by the huge forest fires last summer?
President Reagan knew a strong economy is necessary to have a strong defense. Judicious use of strong military can defeat the weak Russian economy without the need for war. Reagan influenced Mr. Gorbachev to tear down the Iron Curtain without firing a shot.
Retired Gens. Keane, Kellogg and Holt and retired CIA officer and Fox News correspondent Dan Hofman say the defense budget was 9% of GNP under Kennedy. Reagan pushed it up to 7% to get the iron curtain down, and it is now at 3%.
Putin and Chi watch those numbers closely to see how serious we are about our defense. It’s been reported by some that hundreds of military planes could not fly during the Obama years because we could not afford to buy spare parts.
President Biden sent signals of weakness to Putin by removing sanctions from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, failure to respond to a cyberattack that shut down our East Coast gasoline supply for a week and sneaking out of Afghanistan while leaving $80 billion worth of equipment.
When oil was at $90 a barrel, using 595,000 barrels per day we paid Putin more than $53 million a day to fund his war effort. Selling 650,000 barrels a day at $110, we paid Putin more than $71 million per day.
Norm Merriam
Laramie