Inflation and an ignorant energy policy are inextricably bound together.

Many of the substances we use daily are produced directly or indirectly as byproducts from processing wood, coal, petroleum and natural gas. Adhesives used in manufacture of plywood; antifreeze and asphalt for roads and shingles; chemicals, explosives, lubricants, ointments, pharmaceuticals, nitrogen fertilizer, paint, plastics, synthetic fibers, solvents, tar, tires and even moth balls are some of these byproducts.

Shortages of these materials put an upward pressure on prices. The goal of “no fossil fuels” harms our economy and security in too many ways to list.

Steve Cronin, energy expert in the Obama administration said, “The Biden administration is so poorly informed they do not know all systems generate greenhouse gases, even manufacture of solar equipment.”

The trillions of dollars spent by Congress have increased the money supply uncontrollably. Simultaneously, we have severe reductions in available goods caused by the pandemic, breakdown of our supply chain, a very restrictive energy policy and war in Ukraine.

David K Legg, advisor to the Canadian Parliament said, “Ukraine has much gas and oil. Their European natural gas resource is second only to Russia.”

The announcement of 8.5% inflation was accompanied by an increase of the producer price index, a leading indicator of future retail prices, to 11%. Economist Art Laffer explained it would take interest rates 5% higher than the rate of inflation to fix the current spiral.

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell wants a so-called “soft landing,” which Laffer says has never been successfully executed. Larry Summers, Treasury secretary from 1999-2001, who forecast the inflation we now have, is forecasting a recession to come. We had 1.4% negative GNP reported for the quarter ended with March. That may be the start of a recession.

President Biden blames inflation on the pandemic, Trump, war in Ukraine, Putin, Federal Reserve, greedy corporations and Congress.

Norm Merriam

Laramie

