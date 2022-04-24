The Laramie City Council has passed Ordinance 2044, which concerns changes in residential zoning.
I and others have expressed that the city was remiss by not sufficiently notifying property owners about proposed changes, although the city did meet the level of notification required by law.
The following is an example of a 4-inch by 4-inch advertisement that could have been placed in the Boomerang that could have increased the awareness of property owners as to the essence of Ordinance 2044:
"Because the city of Laramie has a current residential housing shortage and this shortage is projected to become critical, Ordinance 2044 is designed to increase the availability of affordable residential housing both by decreasing minimum lot dimensions in residential zones LR (limited residential) and R1 (single-family residential) and by allowing the addition of a possible rental unit on the property. You can visit cityoflaramie.org to view the complete ordinance as well as to view the current zoning map. Please contact members of the City Council if you have questions about the ordinance."
Note that the ordinance allows the inclusion of one accessory unit on a lot but allowing the structure to be a rental unit is just inferred. This inference was clarified when the council publicly discussed the ordinance during the final reading Tuesday.
Such an ad would have been an inexpensive way to more adequately inform the public of the city’s intention and, perhaps, it could increase communication between the city government and residents.
While such communication could have positive or negative outcomes, it could have helped to create a more informed public, which is one of the positive aspects of a democratic society.