U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis addressed the University of Wyoming commencement in May.
When she stated the fact there are only two sexes/genders, male and female, she was disrespectfully booed by some intolerant and misguided students. However, Sen. Lummis was, and is, correct.
Google the number of sexes/genders all you want, but the woke websites deceptively posing as beacons of wisdom and knowledge are wrong. College students experience a great influx of knowledge and often get wisdom and knowledge confused. They aren’t the same.
It’s unwise to reject social mores that have worked well for mankind for thousands of years to let yourselves be indoctrinated, not question your professors, not question the woke popular culture and not question where you are being led.
You claim to follow science but have actually rejected science. Science doesn’t support the supposition of multiple genders in the human family.
When someone disagrees with you, you scream, “Hate!” This intolerance and refusal to respectfully debate or even discuss matters only damages how others perceive you. Those of you who are on the contemporary social and political bandwagons have taken it upon yourselves to arbitrarily redefine words, concepts, reality and science.
Just because you redefine reality doesn’t make your redefinitions accurate. Your multiple gender delusions and woke philosophies divide instead of unite, making for an angrier, increasingly stubborn, hostile, intolerant, aggressive, violent and hateful world on your part.
When each of you redefine reality to suit your own perceptions, then multiple pseudo-realities come into play, with each of you disagreeing (hating?) each other as you insist you are correct and all of your friends are wrong. The result is total chaos and confusion. This is irrational.
Without truth or recognizing the divine nature of man, God’s involvement in giving us knowledge and laws to live by and the recognition that there is more that unites than divides us, confusion and chaos reign.
I respectfully suggest you start using true critical thinking and questioning as opposed to following woke professors’ indoctrination.