This year in our classroom staff have decided to do Secret Santas.

It’s no doubt that teachers are overworked, tired and scared. But we keep showing up every day to do what matters the absolute most — teach, counsel and care for our students.

Knowing everyone is stressed to the max, we made the caveat that all Secret Santa gifts this year must not cost a thing and encourage and uplift those we work with.

With that in mind, this message goes out to all staff at ICARE, a program within Albany County School District #1 that works with some of the community’s most incredible kids.

In particular, I want to recognize the special education teacher, Chelsea Kuhn, who has worked for the school district for 17 years. Her focus never waivers: “Do what is best for kids.”

I am so lucky to know you, Chels; to learn from you and call you a colleague and friend.

Lindsay Stoffers

aka Secret Santa

Laramie

