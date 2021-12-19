It's no secret teachers are appreciated Dec 19, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This year in our classroom staff have decided to do Secret Santas.It’s no doubt that teachers are overworked, tired and scared. But we keep showing up every day to do what matters the absolute most — teach, counsel and care for our students.Knowing everyone is stressed to the max, we made the caveat that all Secret Santa gifts this year must not cost a thing and encourage and uplift those we work with.With that in mind, this message goes out to all staff at ICARE, a program within Albany County School District #1 that works with some of the community’s most incredible kids.In particular, I want to recognize the special education teacher, Chelsea Kuhn, who has worked for the school district for 17 years. Her focus never waivers: “Do what is best for kids.”I am so lucky to know you, Chels; to learn from you and call you a colleague and friend.Lindsay Stoffersaka Secret SantaLaramie Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Chelsea Kuhn Secret Santa Caveat Teacher School Education Uplift Max Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists