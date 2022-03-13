I read with interest the guest column by Abby Vander Graaff (March 9 Boomerang) about transgender women athletes and their ability to compete with ciswomen. (Ciswomen are defined as women who were born female and identify as female; they are not transgender.)
Vander Graaff seems to believe if a person does not support transgender women competing against ciswomen in sports, it’s “about hate, not fairness,” as the headline of her guest column states. My response attempts to present objective reasons why many oppose transgender women competing against ciswomen — it’s not about hate or ignorance; it’s about strength and performance — and to examine a solution that has been offered by people directly involved with this issue.
In her article, Vander Graaff seemingly negates her emotional invective with three words. In the third column she states, “Biological issues aside ...”
Sorry, but biological issues must be addressed. They’re at the heart of these disputes. And testosterone is the star. Let’s take a look at why.
Testosterone is a male hormone that regulates bone mass, fat distribution, muscle mass and strength. It creates greater muscle mass and strength in men. According to experts, this advantage makes it highly unlikely women can compete effectively against men, especially in regard to power sports.
Before puberty, there’s no difference in the amount of circulating testosterone in girls and boys. However, by the end of puberty male testes are producing 30 times more testosterone than before puberty. Normal test results show total testosterone levels of 280-1100nmol/L for adult men compared to 15-70nmol/L for adult women.
The result? From puberty onward, we can see the difference in athletic performance that results when circulating-testosterone concentrations rise. A man’s higher testosterone level gives him advantages — greater strength and ability to compete in power sports.
What sports are considered power sports? There are a lot of them, including jumping, sprinting, throwing, running, cycling, wrestling, gymnastics, speed skating, canoeing, kayaking and sprint swimming. Much of the dispute about transgender women competing in sports has been directed at them competing against ciswomen in these power sports.
Is it fair for a transgender woman to compete with ciswomen when hormonal differences may render the transgender woman stronger and more powerful? I don’t believe so, but there may be an answer that could make everyone happy.
Experts suggest to compete against other women, a transgender woman athlete should be undergoing hormone therapy to transition to being female. She should not be allowed to compete against other women until testosterone-suppression treatment indicates her circulating-testosterone concentration is equal to that of ciswomen.
I believe transgender women have a right to compete, but let’s level the playing field. By initiating levels for circulating-testosterone concentrations, we’re not saying a transgender woman can’t compete. She can — when her circulating-testosterone concentrations are at the same level as the women she’s competing against.
This solution is neither emotional nor subjective. By presenting an objective way to make the playing field between transgender women and ciswomen more equal, female competitions will be more impartial and unbiased.
Let’s just make competition fair.
Judith Schuler
Laramie