Alex Jones is on trial for his lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting and the hurt he has caused the parents of those dead students. Donald Trump lied to America every day for four years, and continues to lie about the 2020 election without any accountability for his lies.

Politicians now use election laws to protect us from nothing. But these laws have a purpose. They make voting harder for the voters not perceived as good, white Christian Republicans.

