Alex Jones is on trial for his lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting and the hurt he has caused the parents of those dead students. Donald Trump lied to America every day for four years, and continues to lie about the 2020 election without any accountability for his lies.
Politicians now use election laws to protect us from nothing. But these laws have a purpose. They make voting harder for the voters not perceived as good, white Christian Republicans.
The one thing I take away from all this is the low opinion politicians must have of American citizens. They think they can sell us anything.
Our country was founded on the truth and relies on truth and honestly to survive. Why do we now forget this? Every liar we we elect to our state or federal government makes America that much weaker
Today is the day you need to show the liars you are not stupid minions who buy into everything you are told. You care about America and expect truth!
Democracy is not just for the Christian nationalists who dominate today’s Republican Party. When our forefathers wrote the Constitution and included separation of church and state, they never envisioned a government needing protection from the church. It was always religion they envisioned as needing the protection.
Not so today! Just look at the Supreme Court — and you haven’t seen nothing yet.
America needs you. If democracy is lost it is gone forever. You and your vote is the key to saving America.